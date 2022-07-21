Victorville women arrested on suspicious of DUI, kicking deputy in the face

Sheriff’s officials said two women from Victorville were arrested, one on suspicion of kicking a deputy in the face and the other for driving under the influence with children in her vehicle.

Two women in Adelanto were arrested, one on suspicion of kicking a deputy in the face and the other for driving under the influence with children in her vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities identified the women as 29-year-old Tamara Cole and 22-year-old Darrieanna Jones, both from Victorville.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, Deputy J. Mora witnessed a white BMW run the stop sign at the intersection of Delicious Street and Bartlett Avenue.

The driver of the BMW, later identified as Cole, continued at a high rate of speed through the intersection and showed a disregard for public safety, sheriff’s officials said.

As the BMW turned and began traveling east on Bartlett Avenue, Deputy Mora initiated a traffic stop at Bartlett Avenue and Spruce Street.

During Mora’s contact with Cole, he detected a heavy odor of alcohol on her breath and from the vehicle.

Cole and a passenger, later identified as Jones, exited the vehicle and immediately became confrontational with deputies.

During that time, three children, ranging in age from 3 to 5 years old, were in the back seat of the vehicle.

The duo remained confrontational and uncooperative, as Cole refused field sobriety tests.

Once Cole was placed in the sheriff’s patrol vehicle, she kicked Deputy Mora in the face, sheriff's officals said.

Deputy Mora then authored a search warrant to take a blood draw from Cole.

Cole and Jones were both booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, Cole on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer. The children were released into the custody of family members.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy J. Mora at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville women arrested on suspicion of DUI, kicking deputy in face