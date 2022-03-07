Victory for Bill Cosby after Supreme Court rejects appeal to revive sex case

On Monday, the Supreme Court sided with Bill Cosby by upholding a Pennsylvania court’s decision to toss out the iconic comedian’s conviction on sex assault charges.

The nation’s highest court declined prosecutors’ request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby’s 2018 conviction for drugging and attacking a woman.

A Cosby spokesperson expressed “sincere gratitude to the justices” for the ruling on behalf of Cosby and his family and said he was the victim of “a reprehensible bait and switch” by the prosecutor and trial judge in the case.

The office of Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, in Philadelphia’s suburbs, did not have an immediate comment. Accuser Andrea Constand planned to issue a statement later in the day.

The Supreme Court did not explain its reasoning for not hearing the case, as is customary in such situations.

The 84-year-old Cosby was convicted by a jury in 2018 of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004.

Cosby was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and spent nearly three years behind bars before Pennsylvania’s high court ordered his release because his due process rights had been violated.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that a former Montgomery County district attorney’s decision to not prosecute Cosby in 2005 in return for his deposition in a civil case was binding and barred his subsequent prosecution.

Cosby’s defense lawyers said the comic could have invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination if he had known he faced criminal peril from the civil case.

Cosby was among the first major celebrities to face criminal charges stemming from the #MeToo movement that raised prominent figures’ awareness of sexual harassment and assault.