Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Victory Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Director James Hawkes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$15.80 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$17.34 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Victory Capital Holdings insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was James Hawkes.

James Hawkes bought a total of 15992 shares over the year at an average price of US$12.31. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VCTR Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Victory Capital Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Victory Capital Holdings insiders own 7.9% of the company, worth about US$93m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Victory Capital Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Victory Capital Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).

