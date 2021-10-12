Victory Capital Holdings' (NASDAQ:VCTR) three-year earnings growth trails the incredible shareholder returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One such superstar is Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), which saw its share price soar 357% in three years. It's also good to see the share price up 11% over the last quarter.

Since the stock has added US$101m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for Victory Capital Holdings

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Victory Capital Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 65% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 66% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It is of course excellent to see how Victory Capital Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Victory Capital Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Victory Capital Holdings, it has a TSR of 371% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Victory Capital Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 93%. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 68%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Victory Capital Holdings on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Victory Capital Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Victory Capital Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Victory Capital Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

    A number of digital currencies have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short time frame, the latest of which is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Over a seven-day stretch, Shiba Inu has gained north of 260%, as of Oct. 8, and had pushed into the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Shiba Inu dog breed has been the inspiration behind two major cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billionaire David Tepper is […]

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.