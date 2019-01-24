Is Victory City International Holdings Limited (HKG:539) Struggling With Its 4.4% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at Victory City International Holdings Limited (HKG:539) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Victory City International Holdings:

0.044 = HK$363m ÷ (HK$13b – HK$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Victory City International Holdings has an ROCE of 4.4%.

Is Victory City International Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Victory City International Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.4% average in the Luxury industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Victory City International Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Victory City International Holdings’s current ROCE of 4.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 6.0%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Victory City International Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Victory City International Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Victory City International Holdings has total liabilities of HK$3.4b and total assets of HK$13b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.