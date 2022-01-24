Victory for justice: court opens new case against Syrian colonel for crimes against humanity

*Editor's note: Name changed by author for safety reasons. **Trigger warning: This story includes descriptions of torture.

Arif*, a 17-year-old boy, was beaten so badly he could barely move. He was one of the first torture survivors I interviewed in Syria in April 2011. The stories of Syrians detained for participating in peaceful demonstrations were horrifying, but then, in the early days of the Arab Spring, there was also so much hope—for a different Syria, where democracy, respect for human rights, and justice would be the norm.

This hope faded quickly, as the country immersed into a full-fledged armed conflict. My notebooks started to fill with hundreds of testimonies about torture, forced disappearances, executions, and, later, aerial bombardments and chemical attacks. It seemed incredible that in the 21st century such massive crimes could be committed in plain sight, year after year, with absolute impunity. The perpetrators and masterminds appeared completely shielded from justice, as one of the few options for accountability—bringing Syria to the International Criminal Court—continued to be blocked by Russia and China.

But the courage of survivors, persistence of lawyers and human rights groups, and determination of European prosecutors are now breaking this cycle of abuse and impunity.

Justice for crimes against humanity

Last week, Germany opened a trial against a Syrian doctor accused of crimes against humanity including torture and murder while working at military hospitals.

This follows a landmark verdict delivered just last week by a German court that sentenced Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian colonel, to life in prison for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and rape.

The court found that Raslan supervised the torture of more than 4,000 people at the Al-Khatib prison in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people.

Dr. Anya Neistat in Raqqa, Syria in 2018.

Such cases are, without a doubt, a beacon of hope for survivors of Assad’s regime’s crimes. They are also a reminder of how far we still are from the world where justice is truly universal, and accountability for the most serious crimes is borderless.

The legal principle under which the German court could prosecute the Syrian colonel is known as universal jurisdiction. This principle, developed in the course of the 20th century, and particularly in response to the atrocities committed during World War II, allows the states to prosecute some of the most serious crimes, such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, regardless of where they have been committed or of the nationality of the perpetrators.

Is international justice realistic?

Yet putting this idea into practice has been fraught with challenges. Laws vary, and usually require the perpetrator’s presence in the country. Political considerations often take precedence over prosecuting high-level state officials, and carrying out an investigation is complicated.

This is even more true when the crime scene is inaccessible, and witnesses often cannot be guaranteed necessary protection.

Dr. Anya Neistat is the Legal Director at The Docket, an initiative of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Dr. Neistat documented human rights crimes in Syria in 2018, while working with Human Rights Watch.

As a result, only a handful of countries, mainly in Europe, have successfully prosecuted such cases—and even these took years, sometimes decades, to reach the trial stage.

No safe haven for atrocities

But it does not have to be the case. More than 163 countries provide for universal jurisdiction for at least one international crime. More global commitment would improve international cooperation and data sharing, which is critical for such investigations.

There is a growing trend of law enforcement agencies joining forces with civil society—NGOs, journalists, lawyers, diaspora groups. These private actors often have much more flexibility and dedicated resources to both document the crimes and support the survivors, and increasingly carry out documentation to a standard acceptable in courts.

The United States could play a prominent role in this process, given its significant law enforcement resources and political power. It would be essential to reverse the trend of recent years, by actively supporting the International Criminal Court, using and expanding domestic laws to enable prosecutions of the most serious crimes committed abroad, and providing investigative support to foreign law enforcement agencies pursuing such cases.

It won’t be easy and won’t happen overnight. But it is one that we must continue to push for because there should be no safe haven for those who commit atrocities.

Anya Neistat documented human rights violations in Syria while working for Human Rights Watch. She is currently the Legal Director at The Docket, an initiative of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, focused on investigations and legal action in cases of international crimes. https://cfj.org/project/the-docket/

