Victory Lofts a Broome County 'jewel'. Look inside new apartments at E-J Shoe Factory

If you've driven on Route 17 near downtown Johnson City in recent years, you may have noticed work being done on the massive white building which had stood empty for decades.

The transformation has been hard to miss.

What some called "Broome County's most visible eyesore," the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory, has been remodeled into 156 brand new lofts — Victory Lofts, located at 59 Lester Avenue in downtown Johnson City, just a block off Main Street.

The property was purchased by Paulus Development, a real estate development firm based out of Syracuse, in 2020. The historic manufacturing building has been steadily transformed into apartments and commercial space over the last several years.

Those efforts were capped off Thursday with a formal ribbon cutting and tours of the facility.

An exterior view of Victory Lofts, the new 156-unit complex located at the site of the former Victory Shoe Factory in Johnson City.

“Not too long ago this building was owned by Broome County and many people thought the next step was to demolish it," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. "Matt Paulus had a different vision, and through his hard work and perseverance put together one of the most successful renovation projects in Broome County history.

"Now this beautiful building includes over 100 market rate apartments, is back on the tax rolls, and is one of the jewels of our community."

Restoration of former shoe factory a 'victory' for Broome County

The Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company was a major shoe manufacturer that had a large impact on Broome County, driving the economy of the area in the 20th century. The local workforce produced nearly all the shoes and footwear for the U.S. Army during both world wars.

The massive 275,000 square foot Victory Shoe Factory, built over 1919-1920, employed thousands of workers but later closed down and sat in disrepair for over 40 years.

According to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, the renovation of the Victory building is an example of Broome County's forward progress and growth.

"It's hard to believe that over 100 years ago, this was the most modern shoe manufacturing facility in the world," said Lupardo. "Sadly, it became a symbol of despair and decline. It was a symbol of what our community used to be, not what it could become. And now, it is the opposite — it is such a beacon of hope and a symbol of progress."

A look inside one of the housing units at Victory Lofts, the new 156-unit complex located at the site of the former Victory Shoe Factory in Johnson City.

The building now includes enclosed parking with additional surface parking available on the first floor. The lofts feature amenities like energy-efficient, all-electric appliances, including in-unit washer/dryer. Community spaces include a fitness center, community room with outdoor patio, business technology center, pet station, storage, commercial laundry areas, an outdoor courtyard with grills and seating, green space, and an electric car charging station. On-site management and security are provided.

State Senator Lea Webb, whose mother worked for the Endicott-Johnson company, said the restoration of the building echoed its name — Victory.

"When you think about the history of this building and what it has meant not only to our community and state but to our country, and now having it be something that can be utilized in a multitude of ways that can anchor our community, it is certainly a victory," said Webb.

How Victory Lofts will impact Broome County economy

The Agency CEO Stacey Duncan, whose grandparents worked for the Endicott-Johnson Company, said ongoing developments including Victory Lofts are critical to Broome County's lasting success.

"It is incredible how this community does come together with these projects," said Duncan. "All of this work is generational work. This group is really building the next 30 to 40 years of this community."

The investment in new housing will bolster the region’s economy and help the area retain workforce talent, officials said.

A community room for tenants at Victory Lofts, the new 156-unit complex located at the site of the former Victory Shoe Factory in Johnson City.

Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger said that Victory Lofts is part of a large revitalization effort in Johnson City and Broome County, and that projects like it inspire Binghamton University and other groups to pursue further development in the area.

“This project in particular carefully preserves an important part of the village’s history while creating a much-needed use for the space," said Stenger. "I expect many members of the Binghamton University community – students, faculty, staff and alumni – will call Victory Lofts home as they participate in Johnson City’s transformation.”

The project supports the Southern Tier Health Sciences and Technology Park regional initiative led by Binghamton University and United Health Services Wilson Medical Center to strengthen the economic collaboration and opportunities between the region’s medical, research and economic institutions, officials said.

Restoration of historic building required a team effort

According to Paulus Development founder and president Matthew Paulus, LeChase Construction Services, one of the largest construction companies in the state, was instrumental to the success of the Victory Lofts project. LeChase president William Mack said Victory Lofts would help better the area by providing new housing, and exemplifies LeChase's community-oriented development.

"This particular project became a labor of love for the Paulus-LeChase team," said Mack. "We've been in the community for well over 25 years. The theme for us in Binghamton is community. The projects that we have been able to deliver on have always had benefit to the community. We are proud to be your partners here."

Garnar said that despite setbacks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulus Development continued to believe in the project, which, combined with help from other groups, allowed it to become a reality.

An outdoor patio off the community room at Victory Lofts, the new 156-unit complex located at the site of the former Victory Shoe Factory in Johnson City.

"I truly believe that we would not have been able to do this without everybody working together," said Garnar. "That's really what the heart and soul of this community in Broome County is all about."

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney said the restoration of the Victory building was a meaningful success for Johnson City, and that the building would be an important step in the city's revitalization efforts.

Paulus Development previously purchased and renovated another historic Johnson City building, the Ansco Camera Factory, into Ansco Lofts.

A wall in a public area at Victory Lofts features a sign paying tribute to the building's history. Victory Lofts, the new 156-unit complex, is located at the site of the former Victory Shoe Factory in Johnson City.

According to Paulus, the project to create Victory Lofts required heavy collaboration between many groups, including private companies and government and public agencies.

"The success of the Victory Lofts exemplifies all of the great things this community can accomplish when it works together," said Paulus. "An investment of this magnitude in Johnson City, New York, can only be accomplished by a great public-private partnership. It is this partnership between the public and private sectors which deserves all the credit for this transformation."

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Victory Lofts debut apartments for rent in Johnson City. Look inside