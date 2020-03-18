Victory Is Out of Reach, but Sanders Isn’t Going Anywhere

Joe Biden went into Primary Day with two things: confidence and considerably more delegates than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). By Tuesday evening, he left with more of both.

After sweeping the primaries in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, the former vice president had a nearly insurmountable lead needed to win the Democratic nomination, crossing over halfway to 1,991 delegates.

“Americans in three states went to the polls today,” Biden said in his remarks after two contests had been called in his favor. “Today, it looks like once again, in Florida and Illinois, our campaign has had a very good night.”

A moment later, he addressed Sanders, who now can only realistically deny Biden a majority of delegates as opposed to winning the contest outright.

“Sen. Sanders and I may disagree on tactics, but we share a common vision,” he said, adding that his supporters have brought a “remarkable passion” for progressive issues to the national discourse. To Sanders’ young supporters he said, “I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do.”

His goal, according to his post-election remarks, is to unify the Democratic party first, and then the country. But what he didn’t have yet was a race all to himself.

“The real work to bring the party together will begin when there’s not two candidates in the race,” Steve Schale, the head of the pro-Biden super PAC Unite The Country, told The Daily Beast. “Families coming together,” he said. “That’s how the healing begins.”

That didn’t happen on Tuesday night.

Sanders made no mention of dropping out as he spoke to supporters during his own live streamed address before any states were called. Instead, he outlined a series of policy ideas targeted at the impact of the new coronavirus on everyday life. Workers need to continue getting a paycheck even when businesses are shut down, Sanders said, and he called for a $2,000 cash payment to every American household each month until the crisis is over.

Like Biden, the historical significance seemed to weigh on Sanders as he spoke.

“What this country is experiencing right now is something that we have never experienced in the modern history of this country,” he said.

‘Chaos and Confusion’: Voters Cast Ballots in Virus’ Shadow

But as one candidate suffered a devastating electoral blow, the other had been preparing for another series of blowout victories for weeks. In a call with reporters on Sunday night, Symone Sanders, a senior Biden adviser, said they were going to wait to see how “the tea leaves shake out” before making any major predictions. Still, she indicated she was feeling “very confident.”

That confidence rippled throughout the campaign. Before any results came in, officials released a memo stating they “expect to emerge tonight with a bigger delegate lead” than they previously had heading into voting, adding, “it would take a drastic, historically-incomparable swing for Senator Sanders to win more delegates than Biden today or to close the delegate differential.”

“While voter turnout on Election Day itself may be lower due to COVID-19 concerns, we believe that, with early vote and vote by mail, overall turnout will be roughly on pace for 2016 in Arizona and Florida and roughly on pace for 2018 in Illinois, and that voter turnout in all three states will reflect the population at large,” the memo states. “We have seen record-high early voting.”

With Illinois, Florida, and Arizona in his favor, Biden moved significantly closer to becoming the likely Democratic nominee.

Before that happened, three other states, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Georgia, had already announced they would push back their primaries that were set to be held in the coming weeks. Maryland, set to vote April 28, joined that movement during a Tuesday morning press conference.

A Sanders campaign official said in a statement Tuesday that traditional get-out-the-vote moves were not being used in the March 17 primary states. And some in Sanders orbit were venting frustration over what was playing out in the states that went forward with their Tuesday contests.

“Biden’s campaign has lied repeatedly about the safety of going to the polls,” Sanders national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray tweeted Tuesday. “Bernie Sanders is putting the health and safety of the country first.”