Victory to the Sioux: Proud tribe defeats major oil firm backed by Trump

'That's what we're fighting here; big money and bad politics' - Doug Crow Ghost, from the Standing Rock Sioux

LaDonna Brave Bull Allard grins broadly as she contemplates the significance of the victory she and other members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe have just secured.

The tribe began a bitter battle against an oil company and the federal government in 2016, when the Dakota Access pipeline was built on their doorstep, threatening their water supply.

Four years on, a US court has ruled in favour of the tribe and ordered the pipeline to close within 30 days.

Ms Allard is aware of how momentous an occasion this is. It is not often that a Native American tribe with scant resources defeats a major oil company, not least one that has the backing of the US president.

For the tribal elder, the court ruling is recognition of her people's sovereignty over land that was stolen from them centuries ago.

LaDonna Brave Bull Allard discusses the court ruling

“People had forgotten that Indigenous people live on this land,” she says. “We became invisible. But we’ve always been here - and I’m not invisible any more.”

It is a sentiment shared by Native American activists across the US at the moment, in a week in which they have witnessed some of their biggest legislative victories in decades.

Following the ruling on the Dakota Access pipeline, the US Supreme Court on Thursday declared that much of eastern Oklahoma belongs to Native Americans. In the landmark ruling, America’s highest court said it would “hold the government to its word” in recognising centuries-old treaties that granted the Muscogee (Creek) Nation a reservation.

A spokesman for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation praised the ruling for honouring a "sacred promise", and said it would allow the tribe to maintain its "established sovereignty" in the area.

The decision could have far-reaching implications for the people who live on the stretch of land, which includes most of Tulsa, and has thrown into sharp relief America's history of broken promises and poor treatment of its Indigenous groups.

LaDonna Brave Bull Allard

To add to the moment, after years of demands for the Washington Redskins American football team to scrap its offensive name, the team appears poised to do just that. Pressure is now growing on other sports teams - such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Indians - to reconsider their own monikers and mascots.

The developments beg the question: has America experienced a profound shift in its stance on Indigenous rights?