In victory speech, Donald Trump calls for unity, then calls Biden 'worst president ever'

Former President Donald Trump, who won the Iowa Caucuses, told supporters at his campaign's watch party in Des Moines it was time for Americans of all political stripes "to come together."

"We're going to come together. It's going to happen soon," he said at the Iowa Events Center.

He congratulated his three top challengers for their performance, saying Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who are battling for second place, "actually did very well." And he praised Vivek Ramaswamy for doing a "hell of a job" coming from virtually zero recognition. The praise marked a sharp departure from months of attacks on Haley and DeSantis, as well as recently lashing out at Ramaswamy.

"They're very smart people, very capable people," Trump said.

Trump ticked through his supporters among the ranks of Iowa elected officials, including Attorney General Brenna Bird.

"She's going to be your governor someday," said Trump, who has attacked Gov. Kim Reynolds throughout the campaign as she initially stayed neutral and later endorsed DeSantis.

Then soon after, he called President Joe Biden the "worst president ever."

Trump dove into common points from his administration he frequently touts on the trail in Iowa, pledging to "seal up the border" and stop an "invasion" of immigrants on the southern border; "straighten out" elections; and harness "liquid gold" oil for U.S. energy.

"The whole world is laughing at us," Trump said as he attacked the Biden administration.

And he spent several minutes railing against cities, particularly Washington, D.C., for crime that he said Iowa had no familiarity with.

"You don't know about crime, you don’t know about getting mugged and getting whacked and getting thrown into subways," Trump said.

As he closed his remarks, a chant of "America First" broke out from the crowd.

"Iowa, we love you," he said to cheers. "Just go out and buy larger tractors and more land. Don't worry about it."

