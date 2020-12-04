Victory Square Technologies to Present at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) a company that builds and invests in cutting-edge technology that is shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference.

Lytham Partners is one of the country’s leading investor relations firms. Their investor conferences are an ideal platform for bringing public companies and investors together. Lytham Partners End of Year 1×1 Conference will be held on December 7th through 11th, 2020. This event is focused on connecting companies with institutional investors in a virtual 1×1 format with a focus on communicating positioning and strategies for 2021. VST’s Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani and Chief Growth Officer, Vahid Shababi are scheduled to attend and connect virtually to an online audience through 1x1 meetings highlighting their current portfolio of 20-plus companies focused on 4th Industrial Revolution technologies: personalized and digital health, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, cybersecurity and more.

“I’m excited to connect with all of the investors and share Victory Square’s recent successes along with our upcoming initiatives,'' said Tejani.

To arrange a virtual one-on-one meeting with Victory Square Technologies management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

For more general inquiries and information on the virtual investor event, please contact Robert Blum at 602-889-9700 or by email at blum@lythampartners.com.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST's official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter.

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani
Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios
Email: alexandros@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director
Email: howard@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health, cyber security and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors
VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSTQF). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


