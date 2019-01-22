Has Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

After reading Victrex plc’s (LON:VCT) most recent earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Check out our latest analysis for Victrex

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Commentary On VCT’s Past Performance

VCT’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of UK£111m has jumped 11% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.3%, indicating the rate at which VCT is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s take a look at whether it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Victrex has experienced some company-specific growth.

LSE:VCT Income Statement Export January 22nd 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Victrex has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 20% exceeds the GB Chemicals industry of 7.5%, indicating Victrex has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Victrex’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 28% to 25%.

What does this mean?

Victrex’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Victrex to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VCT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VCT’s outlook. Financial Health: Are VCT’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



