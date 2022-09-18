Are Videndum Plc's (LON:VID) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 8.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Videndum (LON:VID). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Videndum's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Videndum

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Videndum is:

15% = UK£26m ÷ UK£174m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Videndum's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Videndum seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. As you might expect, the 15% net income decline reported by Videndum is a bit of a surprise. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.5% in the same period, we still found Videndum's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is VID fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Videndum Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54%) which is pretty normal, Videndum's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Videndum has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 41%. Regardless, the future ROE for Videndum is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Videndum certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why International Paper, WestRock, and Packaging Corp. Stocks All Crashed Today

    There was a sell-off in cardboard packaging stocks this morning, with shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) down 9.4% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares down 9.7%, and the stock of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) down 9.8%. Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) plunged more than 22% this morning after the company issued an earnings warning predicated on softening global volume. The volume FedEx referred to was the number of packages wrapped in cardboard and shipped to customers.

  • With FedEx’s Stock Slide, Just How Safe Is Its Dividend?

    In June, the company boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.15 a share, from 75 cents---an increase of more than 50%.

  • The past year for AO World (LON:AO.) investors has not been profitable

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about...

  • ECB’s Lane Sees ‘Several’ More Interest Rate Increases Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOThe European Central Bank will increase interest rates “several” mo

  • Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 68% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bioventix PLC ( LON:BVXP ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Creightons Plc (LON:CRL)?

    With its stock down 30% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Creightons (LON:CRL). But if you pay close...

  • Dubai’s Future Is in the Hands of Two Very Different Princes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOGuests jostle to snap selfies with the beaming ruler-in-waiting flanked by dozens of local officials. The royal works the room with the ease of an Instagram celebr

  • Teva Pharm expects to start paying U.S. opioid settlement in 2023 - CEO

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries expects to finalise an opioid settlement in the United States by year-end and start paying in 2023, its chief executive said on Sunday. After years of negotiations, Israel-based Teva in July proposed a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement - mostly cash and partly medicines that will amount to $300 million to $400 million over 13 years - to resolve its opioid lawsuits. CEO Kare Schultz said the company was working on legal wording that should be wrapped up by the end of September.

  • How Europe's energy crisis will impact U.S. gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the outlook for oil prices as Europe prepares for a winter energy shortage.

  • Adobe’s stock got slammed for spending $20 billion on Figma. But it now owns a rare company.

    Figma's stats are extraordinary. There's a good chance --- and we'll know in a few years --- that the acquisition was worth it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The thing to remember about market downturns is that bad stocks tend to fall just as easily as great stocks that can deliver market-beating gains. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) benefited greatly from the surge in demand for online shopping when the pandemic kept us all at home. The bottom fell out from under Shopify shares largely because investors are nervous about the company's ongoing transition from a mainly software company to one that also excels at fulfillment services like its e-commerce rival, Amazon.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Everyone should love passive income and want to accumulate as much of it as possible. Getting money for doing nothing is why dividend stocks are popular and why holding those types of investments can lead to significant returns. Imagine investing $50,000 in a group of stocks or an exchange-traded fund that pays a yield of 5% every year.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • The Stock Market Finally Gets It. FedEx’s Bad News Helped Drive the Point Home.

    The stock market reached that point this past week. Oh, the market was hopeful, entering the week, that inflation had reached its peak, that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates soon, that the bottom was in. All of this occurred the week before the Fed meets to discuss its next rate increase, which is likely to be another 0.75 percentage point.

  • One of the biggest arguments for buying stocks over the past decade is getting obliterated by soaring cash yields, BofA says

    "A 4% cash yield provides a real alternative to stocks, justifying lower multiples versus [the] last decade with TINA," Bank of America said.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros. To skip our analysis of George Soros’ profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros. George […]

  • Want $25,000 in Passive Income? Buy These 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Investing in companies that pay dividends is a great way to earn passive income. If you're looking for a dependable passive income stream, you'll want to seek high-quality companies with solid fundamentals and strong capital management. Three companies with dependable dividends are Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF), United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).