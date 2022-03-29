VIDEO: 14-year-old charged with murder for role in Ocala 7 Days Food Store shooting

Native News Online

On Saturday, the Great Sioux Nation in South Dakota issued a “Notice of Trespass (Cease and Desist)” order against Connie Uhre-Grand Gateway Hotel and its subsidiaries with instructions to vacate the premises. Connie Uhre is the 76-year-old owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel that posted on social media she would ban Native American from the property after a shooting took place in one of the hotel rooms in the early hours of March 19. Uhre wrote on Facebook: “Do [sic] to the killing that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19, 2022 at 4 am, plus all the vandalism we have had since the Mayor and Police Department are working with the non-profit organization (Dark Money), we will no longer allow Native Americans on property, including Cheers.”