Video: 4 car break-in suspects arrested at Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police said that four men wanted for different crimes in Georgia and Wisconsin were arrested earlier this month for breaking into cars.

Just before 1 a.m. on July 11, officers responded to an address on the 2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road

Upon their arrival, officers located the victim’s vehicle which had been broken into, but the four men had left the scene.

Video showed police arresting four suspects at a Citgo gas station less than a half mile from the break-in.

In all, police seized three stolen firearms, seized an additional firearm, three uncut vehicle key fobs, and one glass break tool.

Two of the suspects had several local warrants and warrants from Wisconsin, according to police.

Police have not identified any of the suspects’ names.

All of the suspects were charged with entering auto, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for a crime.

The suspects were taken to Fulton County Jail.

