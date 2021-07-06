Video: 4 injured after fireworks explode rental truck in East Toledo

Jul. 6—A fireworks incident sent an East Toledo street into temporary panic Sunday night when explosions blew up a rental truck and injured four people at a neighborhood Fourth of July party.

Toledo police said the victims were taken to area hospitals after fireworks detonated in a U-Haul truck in the 600 block of Berry Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The incident was described by witnesses as a juvenile act involving a few teenagers.

According to a police report, fireworks caused the truck to explode before spreading to a pile of nearby fireworks lined up on the street.

The report says 22-year-old Steven Thomas Dukeman, 19-year-old David Zuniga, and 55-year-old Dave Galdieux were injured during the explosion and taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. The injuries are non life-threatening, police said. A fourth injured individual was not identified in the report.

The report says witnesses at the scene saw a young teenager run to the back of a U-Haul truck that was parked on Berry Street, and toss a lit firework into the back of the truck "before the truck exploded."

One witness further stated to police he saw two teenagers run to the back of the truck each with lit fireworks that they tossed into the truck, causing the truck to explode and catch fire.

Tevin Jones attended the party Sunday night and said he was near the truck and the explosion when it occurred.

He told The Blade at the scene on Berry Street Monday he witnessed a kid throw what he described as two lit "homemade" fireworks consisting of half sticks of dynamite with gun powder inside, into the back of the U-Haul, causing a loud explosion that then sent a pile of fireworks lined up nearby into a frenzy.

"It blew the U-Haul up, and from there it caught all of our fireworks that we had stacked up on the curb," Mr. Jones recalled.

Mr. Jones, near the explosion, said he jumped a gate at the house behind the truck to get away from the explosives and scraped his leg doing so. He said numerous people were near the area of the truck when it exploded, and he began screaming for people to run away.

"It was a lot of kids out here, it could have been way worse," he said.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd said the incident is under investigation and vowed his department will work together with Toledo police to find out what happened. No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made yet, authorities said.

"We are very lucky there were no serious injuries or fatalities," Chief Byrd said at the conference, adding that the scene 'looked like a war zone out there.'

Mr. Byrd said any charges related to the incident will depend on what the investigation yields.

"First of all, it's illegal. Second of all, let's not be stupid," the chief said Monday, while noting that he's been in this line of work "for 34 years" and has never seen anything like that.

The bystanders were hurt when fireworks discharged from the rear of the vehicle, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported in a Twitter post at about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the fire department extinguished the fire, along with hosing down a large amount of undetonated fireworks that were nearby in the street.

A Facebook live video caught the explosion's impact on camera, showing people running away as firework explosions lit up the street and thundering booms echoed throughout the neighborhood.

Matthew Keiser, who lives down the road from the explosion, and was in the street during the incident, said the sound of the explosion wasn't super "concerning," because of all the noise going on around Berry Street and even some nearby streets with fireworks shooting and people gathering.

But said he looked down the street and saw smoke and knew something was wrong.

"We saw the [firework] display go on and then we just saw smoke," he recalled. "..It was in the process of the Fourth of July, it was people behind us, so there was almost competing displays."

Mr. Keiser said he doesn't know what caused the incident, but felt it was an "unfortunate" stain on an otherwise good party.

"It's very unfortunate," he said. "But everybody gathered quickly and helped each other so it didn't get chaotic."

The cause of the detonation and other aspects of the incident remain under investigation, police said.

Blade staff writer Jordan Fitzgerald contributed to this report

First Published July 5, 2021, 7:34am