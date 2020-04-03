Video: 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Strong Buffett-Munger Characteristics

With market valuations tumbling near three-year lows as the Covid-19 virus outbreak rattles markets around the globe, GuruFocus Editorial Assistant James Li discusses how investors can seek good opportunities based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s four-criterion investing approach.





The All-in-One Screener, a major GuruFocus Premium feature, identified four such companies: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP), Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

A recap of market valuations following a miserable March

As discussed in a previous article, Buffett's favorite market indicator nosedived from a January high of around 151.10% to approximately 116% on Friday as coronavirus fears hammered markets throughout March.

According to John Hopkins University data, global cases of Covid-19 eclipsed 1 million this week, with over 245,000 cases in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 21,052.53, down 360.91 points from Thursday's close of 21,413.44 and a net 5,650.79 points from the March 2 level of 26,703.32. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the top holding of Berkshire, closed at $241.41, down 1.44% from the previous close.

Buffett-Munger strategy gives a straightforward, four-criterion approach to investing

Buffett follows a value investing strategy based on that of Benjamin Graham, his mentor at Columbia University in 1951. The "Oracle of Omaha" stated that he seeks investments in companies with four key characteristics: understandable business, favorable long-term prospects, honest and competent management and available at attractive prices.

Key criteria used in Buffett and Munger's strategy include consistent revenue and earnings growth as measured by GuruFocus' business predictability rank, strong economic moat, increasing profit margins and trading below fair value based on the price-earnings to growth ratio.

The following video explores how to seek strong Buffett-Munger candidates using GuruFocus' All-in-one Screener, a major Premium feature. The video illustrates the following filters:

Market cap of at least $10 billion

Exclude over-the-counter stocks

Predictability rank of at least four stars

PEG Ratio of at most 1.7

Operating margin of at least 22%

5-year Operating margin growth of at least 2%

10-year Ebitda Growth Rate between 8% and 20%







Amgen

Amgen manufactures drugs for renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms 98.79% of global competitors.

Amgen's operating margin has increased approximately 5.30% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 98% of global drug manufacturers. Gurus riding Amgen's strong profitability include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.