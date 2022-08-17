Video: 4 youths in stolen car arrested at gunpoint after ramming Whitehall police cruisers

Four juveniles suspected of stealing a car and fleeing from Grove City police on Monday were arrested hours later at gunpoint by Whitehall police in a convenience store parking lot after the 16-year-old driver rammed two police cruisers and another vehicle in an unsuccessful bid to flee again.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a Whitehall police officer noticed a 2018 blue Hyundai Elantra driving northbound on South Hamilton Road. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier that day and the suspects managed to flee Grove City police.

Knowing the suspects were a flight risk, Whitehall police officers waited until the driver had parked the Elantra at the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 721 South Hamilton Rd.

Two of three Whitehall police cruisers involved blocked in the stolen vehicle, with the suspects inside, to prevent them from fleeing, police said.

Although two officers exited their vehicles with their guns drawn, the 16-year-old driver still tried to flee by ramming back and forth into the two police cruisers and an unoccupied car parked on the passenger or right side of the stolen Hyundai.

An officer in one of the Whitehall cruisers blocking the stolen vehicle quickly went into reverse and then sped forward, slamming into the the driver's side of the Elanta and pinning it against the unoccupied parked vehicle.

Police immediately took the driver into custody, along with three passengers ages 15, 13 and 12.

When he was pulled from the vehicle, police said the 16-year-old driver was laughing and smiling.

“It seems these juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions and they think this is funny,” Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen said.

Police said the same group of juveniles is suspected of stealing another car earlier the same day. An investigation into the thefts is ongoing, police said.

