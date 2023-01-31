Video: 5-foot boulder crashes into Hawaii home, narrowly missing resident

[Source]

A 5-foot boulder barreled through a Palolo Valley home in Hawaii, just barely missing a woman.

Caroline Sasaki was walking into her living room when the giant boulder came crashing through a cinder block wall outside her house and scraping her family’s car before plowing through her living room and into a bedroom at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Security camera footage of the shocking incident shows Sasaki only a few feet away when the boulder barrels right past her.

“I heard the loud boom, and apparently, the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn't know,” Sasaki told Hawaii News Now. “I didn't see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asking me if I was okay.”

None of the four people in the house were reportedly injured.

An investigation into what caused the boulder to crash into the home is currently ongoing.

The incident reportedly occurred after days of heavy rains.

Inspectors from the City Department of Planning and Permitting assessed the area on Monday.

According to investigators, another homeowner said that a smaller boulder struck his retaining wall but did not enter his property.

As of Monday, the 5-foot rock remains inside Sasaki’s home.

According to Sasaki, her family had just moved into the home this month.

“Basically, I'm in shock. I refuse to look at the video,” Sasaki told ABC7. “Everyone is telling me I'm lucky. God is with me.”

