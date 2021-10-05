Video of 5-year-old girl asking to hold adults’ hands to cross the street in South Korea warms hearts

A video of a child asking to hold strangers’ hands to cross the street from Jaykeeout’s YouTube channel has received over 10 million views since it was uploaded on Sept. 24.



The social experiment: The video that has melted the hearts of viewers was a social experiment to see how strangers in Korea would react to a child asking for their hand to hold to cross the crosswalk.



In the video, Ro-eun, a 5-year-old actress, is seen standing next to strangers and nervously asking them to help her cross the road.

She lightly taps on the adults to get their attention and asks in Korean, “Excuse me, can you hold my hand so I can cross the road?”

“I’m scared to walk on the crosswalk alone,” Ro-eun told one adult.

The strangers in the video did not hesitate to hold Ro-eun’s hand and walk with her across the street. Some of them show their concern by going out of their way to walk her to her parents before leaving.

Before Ro-eun parts ways with the adults who help her, she offers to sanitize their hands as a thank you and a reminder to be safe during the pandemic.





Reactions: Many viewers expressed their adoration for Ro-eun in the video’s comment section. Viewers were also relieved to see the reactions of the strangers to the little girl’s request.



Tiny Otaku, whose comment received 3.7k likes, wrote, “I love that they not only helped her across, but wanted to locate her parents before they left her alone.”

“She's so adorable, the outfit just level up that. Her outfit makes her look like a minion,” one user said.

Another commented, “I love this, because aside from it being a social experiment and the positive impact she no doubt had on these people's days, it's also a great lesson for the girl herself! She learns that it's okay to ask people for help AND it boosts her self-confidence to overcome her initial shyness!❤️”



