VIDEO: 65-year-old man assaulted during attempted robbery in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Shocking video shows the moments when a 65-year-old man is attacked at gunpoint by a man trying to rob him in broad daylight in Southeast D.C.

According to police, the assault happened around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Video shows the 65-year-old victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, walking, minding his own business when a white SUV begins to make a right turn at the intersection behind him.

Suddenly, the car stops at the 1000 block of 3rd Place, SE. The suspect then jumps out of the front passenger seat armed with a gun and chases the man down, allegedly telling him "give me your money."

The victim starts running but trips over a flower bed and the suspect bears down on the man and begins searching his pockets — all the while holding the gun in his right hand.

Once the attacker realizes the man doesn’t have any money in his pockets, he runs back to the white SUV, hops in the front passenger seat and leaves with the getaway driver.

FOX 5 spoke with the man off-camera. He wanted the video shown to see if anyone can help catch the suspect.

If you have any information about this attempted robbery, call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.