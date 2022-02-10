Video, 911 calls released from Jan. 29 police shooting in North Austin that wounded robbery suspect

Austin police on Thursday released 911 calls and video footage of a shooting last month in which an officer fired his weapon and injured a man.

The man shot by police was identified as Terry Gonzales, 31. He was treated for his injuries, and he was later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The robbery is still under investigation. As of Thursday, Gonzales was no longer in custody, according to the Travis County sheriff's office inmate search website.

Police officers responded at 2:31 a.m. Jan. 29 to reports of a shooting in the 7100 block of North Interstate 35, near a restaurant and a motel.

In a 911 call to police, a woman who worked at a restaurant in the area is heard telling operators that the restaurant was put on lockdown after employees heard gunshots.

"We just heard shots going off in the back," the woman said on the call, which was made public Thursday. "There were a couple (of shots) ... a guy who was walking past our building was shooting and shot somebody."

Officer Jon Riordan's body camera footage shows him arriving at the scene and speaking to a woman outside the restaurant. The woman tells Riordan where she heard the gunshots.

The woman told an officer that the man was seen near a motel behind the restaurant and pointed out the direction. The woman can be heard giving Riordan a description of the man.

The woman tells Riordan the man is wearing "a green hat, green jacket, white pants."

Video footage shows Riordan walking around the parking lot and heading to the motel behind the restaurant, where the woman pointed.

Riordan then finds Gonzales coming out of a breezeway, toward the parking lot of the motel. The video shows the man wearing white pants.

Riordan is heard shouting to Gonzales multiple times, "Hey, get on the ground! Austin police! Get on the ground!" and "I said get on the ground or I'll shoot you."

Gonzales is seen walking behind parked vehicles in the motel parking lot. Riordan pulled out his pistol and fired multiple shots.

Gonzales can be heard screaming and is seen falling to the ground before the footage stops. Additional footage shows another officer running from another area of the motel and toward Gonzales and Riordan.

Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon on Thursday said officers rushed to Gonzales to give him first aid. A firearm was recovered at the scene in the area where Gonzales fell to the ground, Chacon said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took Gonzales to a local hospital where he was treated and later released. After his release, Gonzales was taken to the Travis County Central Booking Facility, where he was charged with aggravated robbery related to the shooting reported before police arrived.

Gonzales's injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening, police said. No one else was reported injured.

Riordan, who has 2½ years of service with the Austin Police Department, was placed on administrative leave while investigations continue into the incident, which is the standard protocol when officers use lethal force.

Chacon said the department will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation undertaken by the department's Special Investigations Unit with the Travis County district attorney's office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the police Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the civilian Office of Police Oversight.

The video footage and 911 calls released Thursday will be available on the Austin Police Department's YouTube and other social media channels, Chacon said. The video includes a warning about graphic content.

Anyone with more information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, or use the Crime Stoppers App.

