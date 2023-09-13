Video: Alleged 1,000-year-old aliens revealed to Mexican government

UFO expert Jaime Maussan presented what he claimed were two 1,000-year-old alien bodies to Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday. Allegedly carbon-dated by the Autonomous National University of Mexico, Maussan also presented X-rays of each. One has a gold and silver ring on one of its phalanges and what appears to resemble eggs in its lower abdomen.

Maussan said, “These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution. ... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized,” according to The Independent.

Mexican Government unveiled an Alien corpse to the public that is 1,000 years old 😳👽🛸 #Aliens pic.twitter.com/5XVxN6zp9k — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2023

Their general body makeup consists of a humanoid shape with “distinctive features, such as a retractable neck and elongated skulls,” according to the Economic Times. The Mexican paper El Pais described their limbs as distinctly nonhuman, with “three-fingered hands and feet, strong and light bones.” It continued to describe the aliens’ “absence of teeth and stereoscopic vision.”

Videos of Maussant presenting the alleged aliens to Mexico’s Congress are available with English subtitles here.

Though this information was presented under oath, Maussan’s extraterrestrial claims have been debunked before, most notably in 2015, when a mummified body was refuted as a “human child.”

Meanwhile on X, formerly known as Twitter, people have generally been taking this alleged extraterrestrial discovery lightly.

When the afternoon nap hit too hard pic.twitter.com/nhpMgHBScH — cipo.eth (@x0Fb5) September 13, 2023

If y’all don’t ET that thing back home — King YE (@LordYeezus) September 13, 2023