Video of alleged UAP in High Desert sparks conversation, raises questions
Video of a mysterious orb flying over the High Desert has reignited an age-old conversation: are we alone? KTLA has not independently verified the footage, but a contractor working in the High Desert told The Daily Mail he was driving to work back in August of 2020 when he spotted the object and started filming. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/video-of-alleged-uap-in-high-desert-sparks-conversation-raises-questions/ Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 19, 2024.