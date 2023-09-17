Video allegedly shows Snellville daycare employee abusing 4-year-old child

A Snellville daycare employee is behind bars after she was allegedly caught on camera abusing a child.

Snellville officers said Thursday evening around 7 p.m., they were called to the Sunshine Child Learning Center on W. Main Street.

Officials were investigating a complaint of child abuse that occurred on Sept. 8.

Snellville officials said Vivian Rankins, an employee, was caught on camera physically assaulting a 4-year-old child.

Rankins was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree. There’s no word on whether Rankins is still an employee of the company.

The police department states that the investigation is ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the learning center for comment but has not yet heard back.

