Video altered to show US soldier asking to restore Trump as president | Fact check

The claim: Video shows US military member calling Trump

A Nov. 22 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows a U.S. military member sharing a stage with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

"So anyway, please get rid of Joe Biden and bring back the real president, Donald J. Trump," the uniformed man says while standing in front of Biden.

"Joe is standing behind him," reads text included in the video.

It was liked more than 140,000 times in five days.

Our rating: Altered

The video is altered. In the original footage posted by the White House, the military member delivering a prayer during a Thanksgiving event. He did not talk about former President Donald Trump.

Original video shows military chaplain saying prayer, not talking about Trump

The clip of the military member in the Instagram video was taken from a "Friendsgiving" event held Nov. 19 for service members and military families at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

The White House's official YouTube account posted footage from the event that shows the military member – introduced by President Biden as a chaplain – praying for troops deployed over the holiday season and asking for blessings.

The chaplain makes no mention of Trump in his prayer.

13News Now, the local ABC affiliate for southeastern Virginia, reported the Bidens delivered brief remarks before donning aprons and serving meals at the event, which more than 400 people attended.

The Instagram user who shared the video did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

