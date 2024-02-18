VIDEO: APD officer attempting to arrest teen for drugs ends with chase, shooting

A teen was arrested after an alleged drug deal led to a foot chase and shots being fired.

It was Feb.12, around 5:19 p.m., when an Atlanta officer reportedly noticed a teen conducting drug sales outside of a store on Joseph E Boone. Blvd. in northwest Atlanta.

As officers tried to speak with the teen, later identified as Damarion Florence, he ran away leading officers on a short foot chase.

Body camera footage shows the moment when the officer caught up to Florence and tried to arrest him, but Florence began to resist.

During the struggle, the officer noticed that Florence was reaching for a gun that he was hiding, officials said. The video shows when the officer was able to wrestle the gun away from Florence, who shot a round in the process. Neither of them was hurt.

Moments later, more APD officers arrived and arrested Florence. Authorities said the handgun recovered from Florence was found to have been equipped with a machine gun conversion device (commonly referred to as a switch).

Florence was charged with felony obstruction, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, and possession of marijuana.

