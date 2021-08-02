Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

A video appearing to show an officer punching a man in the face early Sunday in Detroit’s Greektown prompted an investigation, authorities said.

The video appears to show an officer striking a man wearing a Detroit Tigers’ T-shirt in the face, who then falls to the ground. Video then shows an apparent brawl after police interacted with another man, NBC affiliate WDIV reports.

A video recorded Sunday shows officers approach a man in a Detroit Tigers' shirt, who appeared to be speaking to them when an officer struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. (via WDIV)

NBC News does not know who shot the video. It is not clear what happened immediately before and after the footage was shot. Neither the officers involved nor the man seen apparently being struck in the face have been identified.

Detroit Police Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said in a statement to NBC News on Monday that the incident occurred early Sunday morning.

“The Detroit Police Department was made aware, via social media, of an allegation of excessive force in Greektown," the statement said. "Internal Affairs is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the allegation."

The department is not immediately providing additional information, Harper said.