Video appearing to show youngster threatened turns out to be 31-year-old woman

Jun. 19—Video released about a week ago that appeared to show a young person running in fear from a group of adults has turned out to be a 31-year-old woman, who has now been arrested on two felony warrants and for drug possession, according to Albuquerque police.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers arrested Sherriann Flores early Friday.

"Through investigation, detectives believe Flores is the person featured in a video circulated this week that was believed to be a 10-year-old boy chased by adults," he said on Saturday.

He said witnesses identified Flores as the person being chased in the Ring security camera video — yelling that she was 10 years old.

Gallegos said Flores is believed to have been involved in attempted auto burglaries and an assault against a teenager prior to the incident caught on video.

APD seeks help identifying cars in security footage

Albuquerque police on Monday night released video that shows a young person running from three...

June 13, 2022 4:17PM