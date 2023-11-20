Video appears to show California highway patrolman repeatedly shooting man on freeway

Video footage shared online appears to show a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer repeatedly shooting a man on a freeway following a brief struggle.

The incident took place on the 105 Freeway in Watts, south of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Graphic footage captured by bystanders appears to show the officer and another individual struggling on the ground together before a shot is fired into the ground.

The officer then stands up and appears to fire his weapon into the individual several times.

The individual lies motionless for the rest of the clip, while the CHP officer remains by the body with his gun drawn.

The CHP confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday that a shooting took place on the freeway. Officials told the outlet they responded after receiving multiple calls about a man walking through traffic near the Wilmington Avenue exit on Sunday afternoon.

After the trooper made contact with the pedestrian, “a struggle ensued and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the CHP said.

Authorities said over a police radio that the man had a Taser and fired it at the officer, leading to the shooting, according to audio posted on the Citizen mobile app, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Aerial footage from Fox News appeared to show blood on the section of freeway, which had been shut down by police.

The individual who was shot was taken to hospital, but no update has been given about their condition.

The CHP directed all inquiries to the California Department of Justice, which investigates police shootings in which unarmed people are killed, according to the department.

In a press release the state DOJ said: “California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that the California Department of Justice (DOJ)... is investigating and will independently review an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Lynwood, California, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 3:15 pm.

“The OIS incident resulted in the death of one individual.

“Following notification by local authorities, DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation... Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.”

The department told The Independent it was unable to comment further, in order to protect the integrity of its investigation.