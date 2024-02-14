Video appears to show civilians tackling suspect in KC shooting after Chiefs parade

A video circulating on social media Wednesday afternoon purportedly shows civilians apprehending someone after the shootings that occurred outside Union Station at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration.

The caption on the post on X, formerly Twitter, read, “kc citizens tackling one of the shooters. brave people.” The user who posted the video replied on the post saying she had gotten it second or third hand and did not know the original source.

Police at a Wednesday evening press conference said they have detained three people after the shooting that killed one and injured at least 22 people, including children, causing thousands to flee from the area.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was aware of the video and that it was part of the department’s investigation.

“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” she said. “We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in that video where fans assisted police.”

kc citizens tackling one of the shooters. brave people. pic.twitter.com/USLzF9rBbd — gwyn (taylor’s version) | KC N1 (@gwyn_kl) February 14, 2024

The video focuses on what appears to be the south side of Pershing Road, across from the Union Station parking garage. There is a tunnel under the road. The civilians tackle one subject on the exit ramp from the tunnel.

It shows a person running up from the tunnel to the street being chased by a man, who tackles the person running. Another man then helps hold the suspect on the ground.

They hold the person down until police arrive a half minute later. The video also pans to briefly show several police officer standing over someone else on that approach.