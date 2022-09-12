Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC. He appears to be in gold attire with a jacket draped over his shoulders.

Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials as his golf club, Mar-a-Lago, was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them. A special master is a third-party legal expert assigned to review the materials at hand. The DOJ appealed and today Trump’s Lawyers asked a judge to continue blocking the Justice Department from reviewing the documents. The