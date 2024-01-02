Video appears to show passengers shouting inside a Japan Airlines plane as it tried to land while engulfed in flames

A video shared online appears to show passengers inside a plane while it was engulfed in flames.

The Japanese Airline flight was on fire as it landed on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

All 379 people on board were safely evacuated.

The plane, which had taken off from Sapporo on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, collided with a search and rescue plane on Tuesday, Reuters said, citing authorities.

A video, posted by X user @alto_maple alongside the caption "I thought I was going to die," shows passengers shouting and getting up from their seats while attempting to evacuate the smoke-filled cabin.

Flames rise from the engine of the Japan Airlines plane as it landed at Tokyo's Haneda airport. Issei Kato/Reuters

Another clip, apparently filmed by the same passenger from the plane window, shows flames bursting from under a wing as the aircraft touches down.

Business Insider has been unable to independently verify the footage.

Separate footage from Japanese TV news networks shows flames rising from the engine of the plane as it landed at Tokyo's Haneda airport, and passengers escaping down inflatable slides and then running away as the fire spread.

Officials said that all 379 crew and passengers on board Japan Airlines Flight 516 were safely evacuated.

Five of the six crew members on the Coast Guard plane, an MA722, have been confirmed dead, NHK, reported. The captain is believed to be seriously injured.

The Japan Airlines plane, flying route JL516, was an Airbus 350-900, according to information from the flight-tracking site FlightAware .

JAL did not immediately respond to BI for a request for comment.

