Video appears to show plow truck in New Jersey intentionally target Orthodox Jewish men with snow, ice

Police in New Jersey are investigating a snowplow driver who appears on video to intentionally spray two Orthodox Jewish men with snow and ice.

The investigation by the Lakewood Police Department was confirmed Tuesday by Township of Lakewood Mayor Raymond G. Coles.

Coles said in a statement: “I was appalled and shaken when I saw this video. Not only was it cruel but it was also incredibly stupid and dangerous. The plow could easily have thrown chunks of ice or rock and seriously injured or killed either of the victims. I am glad to know our police department is investigating all aspects of this incident.”

A company called Waste Management said in a statement Sunday an off-duty employee posted video of the incident on a social media account and has been suspended.

"The hateful conduct depicted in this video is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of inclusion and diversity we hold as a company," the company said. "The employee is suspended while we investigate the incident, but we can confirm that this behavior will not be tolerated from any WM employee and we will not employ those who act in this way.”

A spokesperson with Waste Management did not immediately provide the status of the suspended employee on Tuesday.

NBC New York reported the incident occurred Saturday on County Line Road near the Jackson Township border. Much of the East Coast was walloped by a powerful nor’easter that whipped up blizzard conditions throughout the region this past weekend.

Coles told NBC New York the Jewish men who were doused with snow and ice believed the driver’s actions were deliberate and are pursuing charges. Authorities were considering whether to pursue hate crimes charges, Coles said.

It was unclear, NBC New York reported, if the person who posted the video was the driver of the snowplow. Cell phone video from inside the truck captured the incident. After the men were hit with the pile of snow, someone in the video belts out a hearty laugh, the news outlet reported.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office also was not reached.

Lakewood resident Harvey Rosenthal said the actions depicted on the video were “disgusting” and intentional.

“It is very disgusting that somebody would even take a risk of trying to plow snow, besides the fact that they were targeting Jews, they could have actually hurt somebody very badly or even, God forbid, kill them,” Rosenthal told NBC New York.