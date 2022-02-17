Video appears to show police handcuff a Black teen only after a fight in mall

Associated Press

Attorneys for a man accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston said Thursday that he was only trying defend himself when he fired at a man who had held him and his wife at gunpoint. During a court hearing, attorneys for Tony Earls argued that prosecutors had no probable cause to hold him in custody as he didn’t intend to harm Arlene Alvarez, who died after the shooting, and was only protecting himself and his wife. Earls, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the girl’s death.