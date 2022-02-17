Video appears to show police handcuff a Black teen only after a fight in mall
A video appears to show police officers break up a fight between two teenagers at a mall in Bridgewater Township, N.J., and single out the Black teen only for arrest.
A video appears to show police officers break up a fight between two teenagers at a mall in Bridgewater Township, N.J., and single out the Black teen only for arrest.
Video of the incident shows the Black teen pinned on the ground with a knee in his back and handcuffed, while the white teen sits on a couch.
A viral video of police responding to a fight between two teenagers at a New Jersey mall has prompted an internal probe over the treatment of a Black teen.
Eboné, Kye’s mother, believes there is only one reason her son was treated one way and the white kid involved in the fight was treated another.
TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Handcuffed and shackled, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrived at his first extradition hearing on Wednesday, where he was met by dozens of boisterous fans as well as emboldened critics who assailed what they called his narco-dictatorship. Hernandez governed the Central American nation for eight years until last month and now faces a U.S. extradition request issued Tuesday that seeks to force him to face drug trafficking charges in U.S. courts. A scuffle broke out between both supporters and critics in front of the justice ministry where Hernandez's hearing took place, including pushing and shoving plus some rock throwing, but police quickly separated them.
Two police officers broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground while allowing a white teen he was fighting to watch from a couch.
Nine police officers were injured and two people, including the suspected gunman, are dead following a shootout at a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway in south Phoenix. All officers are out of the hospital and continue to make recoveries.
Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morganfield, was arrested Wednesday in Owensboro and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in D.C.
NEW YORK — On March 1, President Joe Biden will go on live TV to deliver the State of the Union address — and so will CBS funnyman Stephen Colbert. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air a live show SOTU program at 11:35 p.m. ET with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., making his 14th guest appearance. There will also be a musical performance by Jon Batiste and Big Thief. This will be the 44th ...
Some social media users claim an image of a woman holding a gun shows "life in Ukraine, now." But the photo was captured in 2020.
Attorneys for a man accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston said Thursday that he was only trying defend himself when he fired at a man who had held him and his wife at gunpoint. During a court hearing, attorneys for Tony Earls argued that prosecutors had no probable cause to hold him in custody as he didn’t intend to harm Arlene Alvarez, who died after the shooting, and was only protecting himself and his wife. Earls, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the girl’s death.
At the request of the Cuban government, American Airlines did not allow Cuban activist Anamely Ramos to board a flight at Miami International Airport bound for Havana on Wednesday.
"I want to be all I can be and get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show," Wendy Williams said
@sanbernaghetto InstagramA California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera.The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an
Those who will hail President Biden’s nomination as a win fail to recognize that we, as a Black community and a nation, are losing.
Father, son sentenced for drug trafficking
There is so much stigma around money. A 2018 Capital Group survey reported that people are more comfortable talking about race, sex, politics and mental illness with their friends than they were...
Mother charged with murder of her 6-year-old son
A winter storm is predicted to bring up to 8 inches of snow and a layer of ice. Here's a list of closures, including Columbia Public Schools and the University of Missouri.
Tactics used by police breaking up a fight between two teenagers prompts demands for an internal investigation.
A cyclist was violently tossed off his bike and then rammed by an angry bull during the Rock Cobbler off-road bike race in Bakersfield.