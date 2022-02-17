Video appears to show police handcuff a Black teen only after a fight in mall
A video appears to show police officers break up a fight between two teenagers at a mall in Bridgewater Township, N.J., and single out the Black teen only for arrest.
A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.
A wealthy Connecticut mother of four has pleaded guilty to secretly filming three people — including a child — for “sexual pleasure” at her $10 million mansion, court records show. Hadley Palmer, 53, pleaded guilty in the state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor for the incidents, the Associated Press reports. She faces up to five years in prison and is required to now register as a sex offender. As part of her plea deal,
“Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.
Police said both the parents accessed the lift gates 10 times that day.
"I only had 2 beers." "Your BAC indicated almost 8 drinks."View Entire Post ›
An ER doctor at UF Health Leesburg was charged with battery after allegedly striking a patient numerous times with her own hand.
Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo
Police and the district attorney are pursuing charges against seven students in connection with the case, but the teen's father says that is not enough.
In a handwritten letter to a judge, Dezman Ellis, 18, says his defense attorney, Scott Ceman, promised him he "was only going to (receive) 15 years."
The brown cabin with a white door and trim, had been off County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township.
Amanda Noverr's guilty plea comes three months after her co-defendant, Adam Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime.
The family of Paislee Shultis, who was reported missing in 2019, repeatedly denied knowledge of the girl's whereabouts, police said.
@sanbernaghetto InstagramA California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera.The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an
A Black Louisiana man who has maintained his innocence for nearly 45 years after being accused and convicted of trying […] The post Man free after 44 years in prison; DA dismisses charges appeared first on TheGrio.
Superior Court Judge Kristin Rodgers has given home detention to two men charged with murder, prompting an outcry from the families of two slain men.
A 68-year-old retired U.S. Marine Captain was sentenced on Monday to 210 years in federal prison for beating and raping Cambodian children. Michael Joseph Pepe was convicted for a second time and sentenced on Monday for two counts of traveling to a foreign country with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles federal court, reported the Los Angeles Times. Pepe was reportedly working as a part-time professor in Phnom Penh when he hired a prostitute to procure children aged 9 to 12-years-old from their families between 2005 and 2006.
Matthew Fletcher, Marion "Suge" Knight's former lawyer, pleads guilty to conspiracy and perjury and will be barred from practicing law for life.
Shelly Stallings was arrested in Kentucky on Wednesday. She faces six charges related the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
North Buncombe High School halfback Bryson Josiah Peters faces a sex offense charge in connection to an alleged incident at the school.