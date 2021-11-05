Video appears to show Ruggs III's car moments before deadly crash

Surveillance footage obtained by CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV appears to show the car former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III was driving moments before the deadly crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. Police reports say the car was going 156 mph.

A memorial is growing for Tina Tintor near the scene of the crash, and the station spoke with some people who tried to save her.

Surveillance video from the Vizcaya Apartments near the scene of the crash shows what a vehicle traveling that fast looks like:

In the video, you can see just how fast the car suspected to be Ruggs' was going, based on the speed of the other cars around it.

Police reports say Alexander Hart, a security officer who was working at the complex that night, saw Ruggs' car drive by.

The report says Hart said he heard the crash and got in his security car and headed in that direction.

Hart told police that as soon as he got to the scene, he noticed Ruggs on the road. He then heard screams coming from Tina Tintor's Toyota Rav 4 vehicle.

Hart said he tried to pull Tintor out of her Rav 4 as it burst into flames, but the smoke and heat were too intense, according to the police report.

The security company says Hart "suffered something very traumatic," and is angered by the details of the crash.

According to the report, there was another witness, Tony Rodriguez, who also happened to be driving by the scene of the crash. He told police he stopped and grabbed Tintor to try and pull her out of her vehicle, but she was stuck.

Rodriguez was also overcome by the smoke and heat from the fire and had to back away.

When fire officials responded, they found Tintor and her dog dead.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

The district attorney says Ruggs could face more charges related to his girlfriend's injuries and a gun that was found in the car.

