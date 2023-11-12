Video appears to show suspect dumping bag where woman’s torso was found in Encino

Newly released video appears to show a suspect dumping a large bag where a woman’s torso was found in Encino, according to TMZ.

The surveillance video shows a man TMZ alleges is Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, dumping a large black bag in a parking lot near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue in broad daylight.

The remains that were found are believed to be Mei Haskell, 37, the suspect’s wife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In the video, the suspect is seen driving into the parking lot in a white SUV and stopping directly next to the dumpster. As he steps out of the car, he walks over to the gated enclosure and opens it.

Heading over to open his car trunk, he appears to look around the parking lot. As he lifts a large black bag from the trunk, he struggles with the weight a bit before securely lifting it and walking over to the dumpster enclosure.

He spends a moment there before exiting the enclosure and closing the gate. He gets back into his SUV, turns around and drives out of the parking lot.

A woman’s torso was found in a dumpster in Encino on Nov. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

On Nov. 8., a man scavenging for recyclables discovered the woman’s torso inside a black bag that had been placed in a duffel bag and tossed in the same dumpster reportedly seen in the TMZ video.

Police first learned of allegations against Samuel when landscapers “reported seeing what seemed like body parts in bags outside Haskell’s Tarzana home,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The laborers were reportedly asked by Samuel to dump three large bags a day before the torso was discovered in Encino, according to TMZ. Surveillance video of what appears to be laborers moving the bags that day before deciding not to dump them can be seen here.

The bags were gone by the time police arrived, though investigators returned after the torso was found and “discovered blood and other evidence consistent with a killing and dismemberment” inside the Tarzana home.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 8 at the Topanga Mall and charged with one count of murder.

Samuel is the son of Samuel Haskell III, who was a high-profile agent with Hollywood’s William Morris talent agency.

He lived in a six-bedroom home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with his wife, their three young sons and Mei’s parents — Gaoshan Li, 72, and YanXiang Wang, 64.

Mei, along with her parents, are all still missing, authorities said.

According to reports, Samuel worked as a successful director and producer before his arrest. He is currently being held without bail.

Samuel was arrested on suspicion of murder and the search for more human remains — as well as the whereabouts of his in-laws — continues.

Police are also looking for two missing SUVs — a white Volkswagen Tiguan with a California license plate 9ANC890 and a white Nissan Pathfinder with a California license plate 7FRM190.

Mei’s parents were last seen in one of the SUVs, police said.

Investigators are still soliciting tips and hoping surveillance video will shed more light on the case.

The couple’s three young sons were removed from their respective schools following the gruesome discovery and are staying with relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 1 877-275-5273. The full surveillance video can be seen here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.