Video appears to show Ukraine bombing out Russian troops in a trench and destroying an armored vehicle

Ukraine has released footage of what it said was a Russian BMP infantry fighting taking receiving heavy fire. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine has released a video appearing to show Russian troops in a trench being bombed.

The footage also shows what Ukraine says is a Russian infantry fighting vehicle taking heavy fire.

The post's caption said that the attacks were part of the "demilitarization" of Russia.

A new video released by Ukrainian officials on Wednesday appears to show a deadly strike on Russian troops holed up in a trench.

In the footage, 10 figures are seen navigating and taking cover in the trench before the video cuts to aerial shots of explosions and smoke over their position.

With a dubstep soundtrack in the background, the video also shows what Ukrainian officials said is a Russian BMP taking fire. The BMP is a Russian infantry fighting vehicle; one version of the vehicle is unofficially dubbed the "Terminator" by its manufacturers and has been deployed in Ukraine.

At the end of the video, which was posted on the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication's Telegram channel, the vehicle disappears in a plume of smoke.

It's not immediately clear how many casualties were inflicted or what weapons were used on the Russian forces.

"This is what the demilitarization of Russians by Ukrainian defenders looks like!" the video's caption read, likely a jab at Russia's previously-stated invasion goal of demilitarizing Ukraine.

The caption also said that Ukraine's 25th airborne brigade had carried out the attack on the BMP.

Ukraine reported on Monday that its forces had killed 27,000 Russian troops, though official Western sources have not verified this number.

Russia has not updated its death toll numbers since March 25, when it reported that 1,351 of its troops had been killed in the Ukraine conflict.

On Sunday, the UK's defense ministry said that a third of Russia's invading ground forces — which the US previously estimated to be around 190,000 troops — have likely been wounded or killed.

Read the original article on Business Insider