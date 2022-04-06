Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian soldier captured in an ambush outside Kyiv, New York Times reports

Destroyed Russian tank lays in Dmytrivka village near Bucha on April 2, 2022. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops, according to The New York Times.

The video was taken about seven miles southwest of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were killed during Russia's occupation of the city.

The video was verified by The Times, however, the outlet decided not to publish it due to its graphic nature.

Video posted on Telegram Monday appears to show Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops in a village near Kyiv, according to a report from The New York Times.

The video was verified by The Times, however, the outlet decided not to publish it due to its graphic nature. Per The Times it shows a Ukrainian soldier shooting a Russian soldier three times while another man says "he's still alive. Film these marauders. Look, he's still alive. He's gasping."

The video, The Times reported, also shows at least three other Russian soldiers dead near the victim — identified by white armbands commonly worn by Russian troops. One of the soldiers has an obvious head wound and his hands are tied behind his back, according to the report from The Times.

The soldiers are surrounded by equipment and are laying on the road near a BMD-2 — an infantry vehicle used by Russia's airborne units, according to military scholar Rob Lee.

In the video, which was not independently verified by Insider, Ukrainian soldiers are identifiable by their blue armbands and repeat "glory to Ukraine" but their unit is unclear. A Ukrainian news agency said the ambush was the work of the "Georgian Legion" a group of Georgian volunteers that formed in 2014 to fight for Ukraine, according to The Times report.

The video was filmed north of the village of Dmytrivka, about seven miles southwest of Bucha, according to the Times report. Earlier this week, graphic videos emerged of at least 300 civilians killed in Bucha during Russia's occupation of the city. Ukrainian officials say they were attacked as Russian troops were retreating.

Story continues

Ukrainian forces ambushed Russian troops around March 30, according to the Times report. In a tweet, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it was "precise work" by Ukrainian troops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider