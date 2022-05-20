Video appears to show Urbandale school resource officer kneeling on student's neck

A video posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon appears to show an Urbandale School Resource Officer in an altercation with a student, pulling her to the floor and kneeling on her neck for a few seconds while attempting to restrain her.

The video, which the Urbandale School District has confirmed shows Eric Wilcutt, school resource officer for Urbandale High School, was posted by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement.

The school district's communications manager, Dena Claire, said the incident did not happen on Thursday but could not confirm when it occurred. She also was not immediately able to provide details about the incident.

Officers with the Urbandale Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Claire said the department was investigating the incident and would be issuing a news release about it.

The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement said in the tweet that Wilcutt was kneeling on the child's neck and "should not be allowed around children."

"No more cops in school," the account tweeted. "Remove SRO's."

Wilcutt was a subject of an investigation in 2015 after Urbandale resident Farica L. Robertson, a Black woman, wrote an essay on the Des Moines Register's editorial page accusing him of racial profiling when he pulled her car over in front of her residence. She said he admonished her for asking questions and was evasive about the reasons for the stop.

The 2015 investigation, which included a review of Wilcutt's dash cam video, concluded that Robertson's accusation was unfounded. It said the video showed him admonishing her for not knowing restrictions on her driver's license allowed her only to drive back and forth to school — not to run errands, as she acknowledged she was doing.

The following year, a Black college student, Sebastian Baugh, posted on Facebook that Wilcutt had stopped him for failing to wear a seatbelt. Though he received a ticket, he praised Wilcutt for his patience during the encounter and wrote, "I feel safer living in West Des Moines knowing that officers like Wilcutt are out there!"

