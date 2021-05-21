Video appears to show new violence at the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem on the first day of the Israel-Hamas cease-fire

Alexandra Ma,Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
al aqsa
Scene at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem on May 21, 2021. Arwa Ibrahim/Twitter

  • Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators clashed at the al-Aqsa mosque on the first day of a ceasefire.

  • Israeli police reportedly threw stun grenades and drove out worshippers after Palestinians threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at troops stationed in the area.

  • Video shows people fleeing the Temple Mount compound.

Video footage appears to show new conflict at the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem on Friday, as Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators clashed on the first day of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas after two weeks of air attacks.

Witnesses near the told Al-Aqsa Mosque complex told Reuters that Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and stones as Israeli police threw stun grenades during the clash on Friday, just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed on a cease-fire.

Video tweeted by Arwa Ibrahim, a journalist with Al Jazeera, shows crowds of people attempting to flee as loud bangs ring out and smoke emanates from inside the compound.

Insider has not been able to independently verify the footage.

Micky Rosenfeld, a spokesman for the Israeli police, confirmed the latest clashes in a comment to Reuters.

"Units responded and entered the Temple Mount area. They are dealing with these disturbances in order to contain the situation," he said.

Ibrahim reported that Israeli forces entered the mosque and fired tear gas and stun grenades at worshippers. Al Jazeera reported, citing medical sources, that 15 people were wounded.

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas went into effect at 2 a.m. local time Friday, and came after nearly two weeks of air attacks between them.

The clashes were partially sparked by a series of clashes between Palestinian worshippers and the Israeli police on May 8, also at the al-Aqsa mosque, that injured dozens of Palestinians.

During the 11 days of fighting, Hamas sent thousands of rockets in Israel's direction and the Israeli military responded by pummeling Gaza with airstrikes. Dozens of people, mostly in Gaza, have died as a result.

Read the original article on Business Insider

