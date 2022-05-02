VIDEO: Asian woman, 68, chased down, punched to ground on Manhattan street in possible hate crime

A 68-year-old Asian woman was chased down and punched to the ground on a Manhattan street, disturbing video released by the NYPD Monday shows.

The attacker suddenly ran up on the victim as she crossed Ninth Ave. at W. 19th St. in Chelsea about 8:50 a.m. April 24, the video shows.

When the victim realized she was being chased she retreated back towards the sidewalk but the assailant caught up to her, switching a paper coffee cup from his right hand to his left, and punched her in the upper body.

The blow sent the woman tumbling to the ground as her attacker ran off. She was treated at Lenox Health Greenwich Village for back pain and a bruise to her ribs.

The attacker did not say anything to the victim so it is not yet clear if he was motivated by bias. The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the assailant and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Through April 3, hate crimes in the city have nearly doubled this year, with 190 incidents compared to 96 during the same time frame last year. Anti-Semitic crimes are up 258%, with police investigating 86 incidents, the most of any group, compared to 24 by this time last year.

Asians are the second-most victimized group so far this year, with 32 incidents, down from 38 during the same period last year.