Video: Assault victim robbed after getting knocked cold in Brooklyn

Two thieves knocked out a 34-year-old man on a Brooklyn street and then robbed him as he lay on the street suffering from a severe head wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, but later transferred to Jamaica Hospital, where police said he is in stable condition.

The suspects in the July 10 assault are still being sought.

Police said the attackers, men in their 20s, got into an argument with the victim on New Utrecht Ave. near 72nd St. in Bensonhurst.

One suspect, clad in a white T-shirt, is seen on video punching the victim, who falls to the sidewalk and hits his head.

At that point the other suspect rips a chain from the victim’s neck, followed by his accomplice, who steals the man’s phone, then yanks items from his pocket, including pill bottles that he leaves behind and a wallet that he flings back at the victim — apparently in disgust because there is no cash in it, video shows.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.