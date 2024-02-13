Video: Atlanta mother goes 'mama-bear' on man who injured daughter trying to break into home

ATLANTA - A man attempted to assault a mother and forcibly enter her residence as her daughter was just feet away. It happened on Saturday at a home along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta. It was all caught by home surveillance video.

Tarzine Jackson says she was working at her desk. "I heard some commotion on the side of the house," Jackson said.

Atlanta woman confronts man in front yard

She looked outside and saw a stranger drinking water from the spigot on the side of her home. She told him to stop and even offered him something to drink. "I’ll give you a water bottle," she recalled telling the man.

However, the guy grew angry. "He starts cussing me out and coming up to the front of the porch. I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’" she said.

He then attempted to go inside her home. "He tried to break down the front door," Jackson said.

The man grabbed the cat scratching post on her front porch and smashed her front window. "He threw that through the window, got glass everywhere," Jackson said.

Home surveillance video caught a man violently smashing the windows to a northwest Atlanta home after a brief confrontation with a mother who lives there. (Supplied)

Shards of glass grazed her 16-year-old daughter. That made Jackson furious. "I went into mama-bear mode, and I went after him," Jackson said.

Jackson rushed outside with a Taser wand. "He tried to grab it and he got shocked on his hand," Jackson said.

The would-be intruder didn’t give up and hurled debris at Jackson. "He threw a water bottle at me. It hit me," Jackson said. "He started throwing pieces of the fence from next door."

Man arrested for attacking Atlanta woman, injuring daughter

Jackson says several neighbors eventually chased him off. Police arrested Anthony Dixon a short time later. "It was lot of adrenaline going. You ‘F-d’ around, now you’re going to find out," Jackson said.

Jackson says she actually feels compassion for Dixon. She hopes he can get mental-health counseling.

Dixon is charged with damaging property and obstructing officers.