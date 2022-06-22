VIDEO: Atlanta police seek suspect in gas station armed robbery
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery.
The robbery took place around 7:50 p.m. on May 11 at the Exxon gas station in the 1600 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW.
Investigators revealed that the victim was at the gas station when the suspect approached him before robbing him at gun point.
The suspect was wearing a white Chicago Bulls jersey with the number “23″ on it.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Officials said there is a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of this individual.
