VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car.
On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint.
In body cam footage released Friday, the individual on the passenger side of the car ran from officers as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
It is unknown where the location of the attempted traffic stop took place.
The video showed the officer following the passenger through a backyard, holding his gun but ultimately deploying his Taser to stop the individual from running. The individual was then taken into custody.
The driver of the car surrendered and was taken into custody.
Authorities said officers recovered two loaded firearms in the car.
Officials identified the driver as 19-year-old Terrique Simpson and charged him with aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and various traffic offenses.
The passenger was identified s 18-year-old Larenzo Turner and authorities charged him with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
