VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase

Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car.

On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In body cam footage released Friday, the individual on the passenger side of the car ran from officers as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

It is unknown where the location of the attempted traffic stop took place.

The video showed the officer following the passenger through a backyard, holding his gun but ultimately deploying his Taser to stop the individual from running. The individual was then taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the car surrendered and was taken into custody.

Authorities said officers recovered two loaded firearms in the car.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials identified the driver as 19-year-old Terrique Simpson and charged him with aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and various traffic offenses.

The passenger was identified s 18-year-old Larenzo Turner and authorities charged him with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

IN OTHER NEWS: