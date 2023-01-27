Video Of The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Shows The Moment The Alleged Attacker Hits Him With A Hammer

4
Clarissa-Jan Lim
·3 min read
San Francisco District Attorney
San Francisco District Attorney

Footage of the violent attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's San Francisco home has been released, showing the moment Paul Pelosi opened the door and was attacked by an assailant with a hammer.

The police body camera video, released on Friday by the San Francisco County Superior Court, shows Paul Pelosi and his alleged attacker, David DePape, standing at the door when it opens, both holding onto a hammer.

"Everything's good," DePape tells the officers.

When they tell him to drop the hammer, he replies, "um, nope," and begins to struggle over the weapon with Paul Pelosi before snatching it from him and hitting him on the head. The officers then rush into the house and tackle DePape onto the floor.

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands sustained during the attack.

Warning: The footage below is graphic.

Authorities said DePape, 42, entered the bedroom when Paul Pelosi was sleeping and "stated that he wanted to talk to 'Nancy.'" (The former House speaker was in Washington, DC, at the time.) When told that she was not at home, DePape allegedly said that "he would sit and wait" for her.

Paul Pelosi called 911 from the bathroom to report that there was a man he did not know in the house who wanted to wait for his wife to return. According to 911 audio released, he told the dispatcher that he had to end the call because DePape wanted him to hang up.

DePape faces state and federal charges over the attack. The San Francisco district attorney has charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elderly abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, threats to a public official and their family, and residential burglary. The state charges carry 13 years to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors have also charged him with assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of the performance of official duties. He faces up to 50 years in prison for federal charges.

The attack, which took place days before the 2022 midterm elections, drew conspiracy theories from conservative figures who falsely claimed that it was staged.

The DA's office had declined news organizations' request to release video of the incident, and requested that the court block its release, saying it would open it up to manipulation and the spread of false information. DePape's attorney, Adam Lipson, also argued that releasing the video could prevent a fair trial for his client and inflame conspiracy theories about the case.

Judge Stephen M. Murphy ultimately denied the request as the footage had been played at a preliminary hearing for DePape in December.

More on this

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows struggle for hammer in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

    Newly released video shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. (Jan. 27)

  • Africa in Business: From cars to going cashless

    STORY: Here are five business stories making headlines in sub-Saharan Africa this week.1. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has lauded Ford's 100-year history of assembling vehicles in South Africa.Yellen was visiting the country this week as part of a diplomatic charm offensive aimed at deepening U.S. economic ties and countering China.“Africa will shape the future of the global economy."2. Yellen was earlier in Zambia at the same time as International Monetary Fund Chief Kristalina Georgieva.Both have been frustrated at delays in securing debt relief for Zambia, which defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020.Georgieva said the IMF has reached an agreement in principle with China, Zambia's biggest bilateral creditor, about a debt restructuring strategy.3. Police blocked Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye from attending a discussion on the risks of the country's oil ambitions on Tuesday (January 24)."There is no doubt that countries that have exploited oil when their governance is poor, that oil has become a curse."It was the same day that, Uganda commissioned the first of four oil rigs as it aims for its first output in 2025.4. Prosus and its South African parent Naspers are cutting up to 30% of jobs at their corporate offices, the Dutch technology investor said on Wednesday (January 25).The companies, whose largest offices are in Johannesburg and Amsterdam, are the latest major technology-based firms to make layoffs, after Google parent Alphabet announced big cuts last week.5. And finally, Nigeria's central bank on Thursday (January 26) launched a domestic card scheme to rival the likes of Mastercard and Visa.The move is aimed at enhancing its drive to make Africa's biggest economy a cashless society and save the country foreign transaction fees.

  • Melissa Etheridge, Chiefs fan: Saying 'Burrowhead' is 'so dangerous ... go right ahead'

    "We take everything very personally," Chiefs superfan Melissa Etheridge said while addressing the use of "Burrowhead Stadium" on "GMFB."

  • Three people rescued from front yard sinkhole in New York

    Three people had to be rescued from a large hole in Long Island, New York, on Jan. 26.

  • Sinkhole swallows woman in front yard — then her rescuers fall in too, NY cops say

    While she crossed her yard, the ground beneath her suddenly opened up, according to one outlet.

  • SEAL Team Six kills key ISIS facilitator Bilal al-Sudani, 10 operatives in counterterrorism mission in Somalia

    U.S. military killed key ISIS facilitator Bilal al-Sudani and about 10 ISIS operatives in a counterterrorism mission that saw no casualties among American service members or civilians, senior administration officials said Thursday.

  • Coming soon to Arizona schools: 'massive layoffs' and 'disaster,' unless our leaders act

    It's time for Republicans in the Arizona Legislature to stop stalling and waive the spending cap on schools.

  • There’s a Taylor Swift Fan Theory Linking “Lavender Haze” to John Mayer

    Taylor Swift recently released the music video for her single, "Lavender Haze." Here's a breakdown of the song's lyrics.

  • The Difference Between Medical and Recreational Cannabis, and Which to Choose

    While certainly a good way to relax, as long as humans have used it, cannabis has also been a wellness tool. From seeds discovered in ancient China to salves in ancient Egypt and spiritual smoothies in ancient India, the list is as curious as it is comprehensive, especially considering our modern outlook on the plant. Today, cannabis is either sold on the black market or hyper-regulated, and no matter why you use it, it’s harder to get than other (often much riskier) substances humans love.

  • Report about Patriots' 2022 offense reveals massive levels of dysfunction

    How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.

  • Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

    Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. Black, non-Hispanic women had a rate four times higher than white, non-Hispanic women.

  • Germany apologizes for aiming leopard emoji at Russian envoy in Africa

    "Is the Continent of Africa, its people & wildlife just a joke to you?" demanded one African Union official over the "tone deaf" tweet.

  • We're the Sunshine State, but need a 'Show Me' governor on water quality issues | Our View

    Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about some interesting ideas to improve water quality. But talking means nothing unless there's action to back up his words.

  • Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts to be restored

    STORY: Facebook parent Meta says it’s reinstating the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on the platform as well as Instagram in the coming weeks. He was kicked off the platforms for two years, after what the company called “praise for people engaged in violence” at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. In a Wednesday (January 25) blog post, Meta claims “new guardrails” were added to deter “repeat offenses”. Its president of global affairs Nick Clegg said Trump will face “heightened penalties”, in light of his violations. If he breaks Meta’s Community Standards again, it could result in a new suspension ranging from one month to two years, depending on the severity. The restoration of Trump’s accounts comes after he announced he would run for president in 2024. With 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram, the platforms could provide a boost for Trump in terms of political outreach and fundraising, but it isn’t clear whether, or how, the former president intends to rejoin them. He's preferred to use his own platform, Truth Social, to reach out to followers. Since Trump regained his Twitter account, he hasn’t sent out any new tweets on what was once his social media of choice. In days and weeks following the Capitol Hill violence, Twitter, Meta, and YouTube made unprecedented moves blocking Trump’s accounts, as they decided such moves outweighed the risk of potential further incitement to violence. Meta’s blog post also suggested it may reactivate other suspended accounts, including those sanctioned for their role in the January 6 unrest. Meta’s decision on Trump’s accounts drew sharp rebuke from civil rights advocates. NAACP President Derrick Johnson called it “quite astonishing” and that it “does nothing to restore any sense of trust among those fleeing” the social media giant that he claimed is losing popularity.

  • Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won’t participate in Pro Bowl

    Tagovailoa has been in concussion protocol since Dec. 26.

  • Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

    Jessie Lemonier, former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died. The NFL team confirmed the sad news on social media. He was 25.

  • Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum

    Shakira’s two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles. The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. The exhibit called “Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience” will feature 40 artifacts from her personal archive in the museum's permanent Latin music gallery.

  • Everyone Is Talking About Kylie Jenner Wearing A Lion Head When We Should Be Talking About Doja Cat Covering Herself In 30,000 Crystals

    It's low-key giving me anxiety.

  • ‘Everything Everywhere’ cast and crew gather at Monterey Park following mass shooting

    The cast and crew of A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“EEAAO”) gathered in Monterey Park, California, to show support for the local community following the mass shooting that took place right before Lunar New Year. On the evening before receiving a total of 11 Oscar nominations, the “EEAAO” team gathered for dinner at Atlantic Seafood and Dim Sum on Monday night, a celebration that had been planned weeks in advance. Although Saturday’s shooting left the predominantly Asian community devastated, the “EEAAO” cast and crew made it a point to support and uplift the community by showing up.

  • 49ers practice report: No changes with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell still out

    The 49ers on Thursday still didn't have Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in practice, but there's still no cause for alarm.