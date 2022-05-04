VIDEO: Attacker punches, kicks, throws liquid at 77-year-old man in the Bronx

A brawler in a hooded sweatshirt knocked an elderly man to the ground, threw liquid at him and then kicked him in the face in a broad-daylight Bronx attack, police said Tuesday.

Cops believe the 77-year-old victim and his attacker knew each other before Monday afternoon’s violent episode.

Video shows the two men arguing on Grand Concourse at E. Clarke Place in Mount Eden at about 1:30 p.m. The attacker, who’s holding a cup in one hand, uses the other to punch the victim in his face, sending him sprawling onto a patch of grass.

The victim tried to shield himself with his cane, but the attacker threw liquid from the cup at him, then kicked him in the head.

Police do not believe the cup held coffee or a hot liquid, an NYPD spokesman said.

Medics took the man to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The victim said he thought his attacker grabbed into his pockets to try to steal from him, but that wasn’t visible in the surveillance footage. police said.

Cops released video and a photo of the suspect Tuesday, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.