Video: Attackers beat up, rob elderly woman in Bronx apartment lobby

An elderly woman was viciously attacked and robbed by three people in the lobby of a Bronx apartment building early Sunday, police said.

Police released video of the cruel assault, which left the 76-year-old woman with a fractured hip and showed the attackers laughing afterward.

The woman was entering the lobby near Roberts Avenue and Hobart Avenue in Pelham Bay about 12:30 a.m. when three people approached her from behind and pulled her hair, police said.

The woman frantically tried to close the door on her attackers but they were able to push in, surveillance video shows.

One of the attackers, who appears to be a teenaged girl, swung the woman around by her arm until she fell to the lobby floor.

As she plummeted to the ground, the girl snatched her purse with $50 cash, a wallet, a debit car and insurance cards inside, cops said.

The thieves heartlessly laughed as they ran out of the building toward Hobart Ave., video shows.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital and treated for a fractured hip. She was in stable condition Sunday night.

Police are searching for the callous thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.